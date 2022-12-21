Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

