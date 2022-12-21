PFG Advisors Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

