Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.