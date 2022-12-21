Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 55I LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $23,714,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

