PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.63.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.