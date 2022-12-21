Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,783 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 300.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

