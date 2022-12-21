UMB Bank n.a. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

