Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $120,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

