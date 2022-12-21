FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $397.28 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

