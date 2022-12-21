EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 295 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

ABT opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

