95,735 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Pacific Premier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.