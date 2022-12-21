Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $155.91 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.04. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

