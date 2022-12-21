Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 170 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

