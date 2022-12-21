Susquehanna Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $170.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.52.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.87. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in FedEx by 157.4% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

