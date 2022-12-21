PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Starbucks by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 197,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 132,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

