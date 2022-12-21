Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

NYSE:CI opened at $329.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.