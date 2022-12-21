American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

