SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

