PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 60,529 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.