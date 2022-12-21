Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $245,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.53. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.95.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.