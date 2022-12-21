Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

