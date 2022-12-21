UMB Bank n.a. Sells 175,536 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175,536 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,801,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

