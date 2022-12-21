Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $477.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $493.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $397.28 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.49 and a 200 day moving average of $418.41.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

