Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.53

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 100032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

