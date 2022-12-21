Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.11.
BIG opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
