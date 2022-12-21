Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 1.5 %

BIG opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

About Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Big Lots by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.