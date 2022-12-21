888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.17% from the stock’s previous close.

888 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

888 stock opened at GBX 82.79 ($1.01) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.87. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.95 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £369.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Itai Pazner bought 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,533.50 ($48,024.17). In other 888 news, insider Itai Pazner purchased 46,510 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,533.50 ($48,024.17). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 28,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,057.70 ($40,157.56).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

