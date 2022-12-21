888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.17% from the stock’s previous close.
888 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
888 Stock Up 0.9 %
888 stock opened at GBX 82.79 ($1.01) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.87. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.95 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £369.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.
