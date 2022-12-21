Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 117 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Walmart by 17.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.