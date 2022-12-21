Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,291 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

