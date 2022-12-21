Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

