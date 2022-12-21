Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.