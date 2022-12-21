The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.0% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

