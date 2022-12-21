Diversified Trust Co Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

