Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RE opened at $327.01 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $340.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

