The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

