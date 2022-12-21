National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 28,449 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,956 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.91 and a 200-day moving average of $354.76. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.