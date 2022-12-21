UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

