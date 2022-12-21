Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.17 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 742.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.58.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

