UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,828 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $213,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $208,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

