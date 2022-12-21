National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

