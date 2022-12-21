UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

