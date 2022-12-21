Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 973,185 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.