Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

