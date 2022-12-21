Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

