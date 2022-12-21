Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average of $237.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $174.44 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

