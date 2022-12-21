FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

