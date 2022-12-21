Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.32.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

