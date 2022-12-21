Activest Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 942.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.59. The firm has a market cap of $435.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.06.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.