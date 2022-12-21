Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

