CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 439,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

