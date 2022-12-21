Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Fruth Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

